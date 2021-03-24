(Bloomberg) -- Alan Cline and Rob Rogers, senior dealmakers at Vista Equity Partners, are stepping back from their roles at the private equity firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Rachel Arnold is replacing Cline as co-head of the Vista Endeavor Fund alongside René Yang Stewart, one of the people said. Austin-based Cline, a senior managing director, joined Vista in 2001 and is on the investment committee and executive committee, his profile on the firm’s website shows.

Patrick Severson is replacing Rogers as the co-head of the Vista Foundation Fund alongside Marc Teillon. Rogers, also a senior managing director based in Austin, joined Vista in 2002, his profile shows. Rogers sits on the private equity management committee, as well as various portfolio company boards. He will remain on the Foundation Fund’s investment committee, a person familiar with the matter said.

Cline and Rogers are both alumni of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., where Vista’s billionaire founder Robert F. Smith worked before he left to start the firm.

A Vista spokesman declined to comment. Cline and Rogers didn’t immediately reply to messages seeking comment.

The firm announced the departure of its president, Brian Sheth, last November. That move came weeks after Smith, the chairman and CEO, admitted evading taxes for years.

