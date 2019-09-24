(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Robert F. Smith’s Vista Equity Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Acquia Inc. in a transaction valuing the enterprise software company at close to $1 billion, including debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The technology-focused private equity firm could announce a deal for Acquia as soon as Tuesday, said the people, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It couldn’t immediately be learned how much Vista was investing in the company. Several existing investors of Acquia will retain stakes, the people said.

A representative for Vista declined to comment. A representative for Acquia could not immediately be reached for comment.

Acquia, which helps companies manage the software behind their websites, had previously considered going public in 2014. It has announced acquisitions this year of Cohesion, a U.K.-based website builder, and Mautic Inc, an online marketing management firm.

Acquia, which works with companies including International Business Machines Corp. and Vodafone Group Plc., had $200 million revenue in 2018, according to a statement in January.

Vista Equity is among the most active private equity investors in technology and software. It also backs Ping Identity Holding Corp., a software company that went public last week.

