(Bloomberg) -- Vista Outdoor Inc. rejected a $2 billion takeover offer from MNC Capital, saying that a separate offer from Czechoslovak Group to buy its sporting products business is more favorable to shareholders.

MNC Capital’s offer, worth $35 a share in cash, undervalues Vista, board Chairman Michael Callahan said in a statement, in particular the Revelyst outdoor products business which is planned as a separate standalone.

Vista Outdoor shares fell 1% in trading before US markets opened Monday. They closed at $33.23 on Friday.

