(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners is preparing to put sports intelligence and data specialist Stats Perform up for sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm has discussed strategic options with advisers, though a formal sale process isn’t yet underway, said the people, all of whom requested anonymity because the talks are confidential. It wasn’t immediately clear how much the company could fetch in a sale.

A Vista Equity Partners representative declined to comment.

Vista has owned Chicago-based Stats since 2014, when it acquired the company from Fox Sports and the Associated Press. It later combined Stats with Perform, which was formerly part of DAZN Group.

The company, led by Chief Executive Officer Carl Mergele, provides artificial-intelligence solutions and other data to betting platforms, technology companies as well as National Football League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball teams. It also provides insights on individual athlete and team performance in other sports including rugby, cricket, soccer, golf and tennis.

