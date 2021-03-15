Vista to Merge Four Winds, Poppulo into $1 Billion Company

(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners portfolio company Four Winds Interactive, which makes technology for digital signs, is acquiring Ireland-based software provider Poppulo, according to people familiar with the matter.

The transaction values the combined companies at about $1 billion and could be announced as early as Monday, the people said, asking not to be identified because terms weren’t disclosed.

Poppulo makes software that handles internal communications and email for large companies, its website showed.

Representatives for Vista and Four Winds declined to comment. A Poppulo representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The combined company will generate about $100 million in annual revenue, the people added.

Vista first invested in Denver-based Four Winds in 2019. This would be the second acquisition for Four Winds and its largest. It acquired U.K.-based SmartSpace last year, which makes software to help employees book meeting rooms.

Poppulo, based in Cork, Ireland, is majority owned by its founders, including Andrew O’Shaughnessy. Susquehanna Growth Equity invested $35 million in it in 2019, a statement showed at the time.

The company, formerly known as Newsweaver, has worked with clients including GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Aon Plc, Honda Motor Co. and CDK Global Inc., previous statements showed.

