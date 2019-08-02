(Bloomberg) -- Vistra Energy Corp. Chief Executive Officer Curt Morgan says the market is undervaluing his company and may explore taking it private if things don’t change. The shares rose the most since May.

The company would look at any available means to “unlock value,” Morgan said during an earnings call Friday in response to an analyst’s question. “I don’t know if it’s taking it private or not, but that certainly would be on the list,” he said. “I think it has to be. That’s not rocket science.”

Vistra rose 2.7% at 11:12 a.m. to $22.14 after earlier surging as much as 3.2%, the most in intraday trading since May 21.

It’s not easy for independent power producers like Vistra to thrive in public markets. Cheap natural gas and, to a lesser extent, wind and solar have kept wholesale power prices low. Another merchant generator, Calpine Corp., went private after executives felt its shares were undervalued. Several utility owners including FirstEnergy Corp. have been unwinding their merchant businesses to reduce exposure to volatile power markets. Vistra has bucked that trend.

Vistra, which operates power plants in Texas, the Northeast and Midwest, emerged from the bankruptcy of Energy Future Holdings Corp. in 2016. Its shares have slipped about 19% in the last three months. Morgan opened the company’s second-quarter call Friday by saying investors had oversold the stock, calling it an overreaction to low power prices and mild weather.

The market, he said, wasn’t recognizing his company’s underlying strength.

