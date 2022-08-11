(Bloomberg) -- Vistria Group, an investment firm that aims to achieve both positive social change and investor returns, is exploring the sale of a stake, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Chicago-based firm is in early-stage discussions about selling a minority holding, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a sale, according to the people.

A representative for Vistria declined to comment.

Founded in 2013 and led by Marty Nesbitt and Kip Kirkpatrick, Vistria manages more than $8 billion in assets and invests across health care, education and financial services. The impact investor closed its fourth private equity fund with $2.68 billion in commitments last summer.

It’s in the process of raising a credit vehicle, Vistria Senior Credit Fund I LP, according to securities filings, and recently hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Margaret Anadu to lead a new effort focused on real estate.

Sales of stakes in alternative-asset managers has proliferated, in part because such transactions provide founders with capital needed to expand their firms or offer a way to monetize their own holdings.

French infrastructure-investment firm Meridiam is among others exploring a potential minority stake sale, while PAI Partners is in talks to sell a stake to Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Dyal Capital arm, Bloomberg News reported this week.

