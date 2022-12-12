(Bloomberg) -- British consumers are paying one of the world’s most profitable trading houses a record price to keep their homes warm and lights on as freezing temperatures boost demand.

Vitol Group’s Rye House gas-fired power station, just north of London, earned as much as £6,000 ($7,348) per megawatt-hour from the National Grid Plc’s operator to generate electricity on Monday afternoon. That’s about 100 times the normal price of power before the energy crisis.

The trading giant is cashing in on a historically tight day for the British power grid, with prices reaching a record for peak evening demand in a day-ahead auction on Sunday. Low wind speeds combined with a cold, snowy day prompted the grid to ask Drax Group Plc to warm reserve coal plants in case of a supply crunch.

Vitol didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Energy Latest: UK Power Stations Cash in Amid Tight Supplies

Britain’s balancing mechanism helps to fine tune supply and demand in the grid. When plants say they’re not planning to generate, but the grid operator forecasts high demand, they can offer higher-than usual prices to get turned on again.

Rye House is running at 410 megawatts, earning Vitol millions in revenue from a single day. The rate charged is a record for a gas plant in the balancing mechanism.

Regulator Ofgem has previously raised concerns about traders reducing their plants’ availability “at a time which appears designed to maximise” the time they would be called on in the balancing mechanism. Ofgem is reviewing how to lower the costs.

Balancing costs have been rising as the cost of inputs like gas have soared and hit £492 million in November alone. Between 2017 and 2020, total winter balancing costs for the four-month period November to February averaged just under £500 million.

