(Bloomberg) -- Vitol Group is said to be near a purchase of Hunt Oil Co.’s Permian Basin oil wells in what would mark the biggest independent crude trader’s first major acquisition of U.S. production assets, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal could be announced in coming days, said the people, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. Hunt’s assets may command more than $1 billion, one of the people said.

Vitol set up a Houston-based venture called Vencer Energy LLC last year with a mandate to acquire oil and natural gas assets in the U.S. The country became a key export hub for the commodities trader after a ban on exporting crude was lifted in 2015 due to the relentless growth of shale production from the Permian and other basins.

A spokeswoman for privately-held Hunt declined to comment. A Vitol spokesperson in London declined to comment.

