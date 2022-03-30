(Bloomberg) -- Vitol Group saw profits jump to a record last year as energy prices surged, with demand rebounding from pandemic lows and Europe struggling with a supply crisis.

The world’s biggest independent oil trader had net income of just over $4 billion in 2021, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the number isn’t public. The profits, which are as yet unaudited, dwarfed 2020 levels of around $3.2 billion.

The company doesn’t disclose its finances publicly. Reuters was first to report Vitol’s profit.

Vitol is the latest commodities trader to log stellar financial numbers for a year when commodities rose to unprecedented levels, stoking inflation that’s forcing central bankers around the world to hike interest rates. Energy trading rivals Trafigura and Mercuria similarly banked record profits.

Vitol previously said it had increased volumes of traded crude oil and oil products by 7% to to 7.6 million barrels per day last year and that revenue had almost doubled to $279 billion.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.