(Bloomberg) -- Vitol Group expects energy prices to remain elevated for some time, after the world’s biggest independent oil trader doubled its revenues last year.

The company traded 7.6 million barrels a day of crude and oil products in 2021, a 7% increase on the previous year, closely held Vitol said Monday in a statement. Vitol didn’t disclose profit figures for last year, when rival traders such as Trafigura Group and Glencore Plc posted record earnings as economies rebounded from Covid-19 lockdowns.

Energy markets have since been roiled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent imposition of sanctions. Prices of everything from oil to natural gas and power have surged in recent weeks.

“The physical energy markets were already tight as we entered the current crisis,” Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said in the statement. “In the longer term, trade flows will adjust, but prices are likely to remain elevated for some time.”

Gross revenues jumped to $279 billion in 2021 as Vitol increased liquefied natural gas trading to 12.9 million tons and power and gas volumes surged by 30%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.