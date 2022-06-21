(Bloomberg) -- China’s fuel demand is reviving in a market that is struggling to increase supply, meaning prices are unlikely to drop, said the boss of the world’s largest independent oil trader.

“The market’s a little bit concerned that we’re running out of spare capacity and is beginning to factor that into prices,” Vitol Group Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.

Chinese cities including Shanghai and Beijing are now emerging from Covid-19 lockdowns that severely hampered demand for transportation and fuel earlier this year. Vitol expects the country’s oil consumption to rise by 1 million barrels per day by the end of 2022.

“It depends on lockdowns, but we’d expect it to steadily come back through the second half of the year,” Hardy said on the sidelines of the conference. “Jet fuel demand is quite depressed in China because people aren’t flying anywhere. That’s one of the things to watch out for.”

Finding additional crude supply might be more challenging, Hardy said. Saudi Arabia could bring another 1 million barrels a day to the market, with its capacity at between 11 million barrels daily and 12 million, he said. The United Arab Emirates is also capable of raising production to 4.1 million to 4.2 million barrels a day, Hardy said.

US President Joe Biden is set to fly to Riyadh next month to warm frosty relations and persuade the country to release more crude, which may help ease rampant inflation around the world. Whether it can do this is up for debate, Hardy said.

“That’s the $64,000 question -- to what extent can Saudi go a little further and to what extent does that keep prices in check?” Hardy said.

Vitol is part of a consortium with fellow traders Mercantile & Maritime Energy Pte that owns a 5% stake in Rosneft PJSC’s Vostok Oil project. The company has previously said it is looking to “find a mutually acceptable solution” for the venture given it will no longer be able to receive offtake volumes from Russia by the end of 2022.

“I can’t say anything today,” Hardy said, “but it’s still an issue we’re working on.”

