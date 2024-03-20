(Bloomberg) -- Vitruvian Partners, an investment firm with €16 billion ($17.5 billion) of assets under management, is exploring options including the sale of a minority stake, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm has held discussions about a potential transaction with investors including Blue Owl Capital Inc. and Blackstone Inc., which both have units that buy stakes in other alternative asset managers, the people said.

Vitruvian focuses on “high growth, dynamic situation buyouts and growth capital investments” and seeks to inject anywhere from €40 million to more than €600 million in companies valued at €75 million to more than €4 billion, according to it website. The London-based firm has backed businesses including Just Eat, Skyscanner and Snow Software. Its founders include managing partner Mike Risman, as well as David Nahama and Ian Riley.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they will lead to a deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Representatives for Blackstone and Vitruvian didn’t comment, while a spokesperson for Blue Owl declined to comment.

The business of general-partner stakes has thrived in recent years, in part because of the predictability of management fees and larger fund sizes as pension funds, sovereign-wealth funds and other investors increasingly allocate capital toward alternative-asset managers.

