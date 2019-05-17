(Bloomberg) -- The Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off May 14, has drawn the who’s who of the film industry, along with their yachts ... lots of yachts.

France led all countries in monthly gain of super yachts in May, rocketing to the top of the leaderboard. Sixty-eight additional super yachts sailed to the French Riviera, bringing its overall total to 186. It was enough to say au revoir to the U.S., which fell to second place.

The Mediterranean yacht season is in peak form.

Italy, Spain, and Greece all saw impressive gains in month-over-month change and the trend is expected to continue. A Mediterranean country topped the super yacht leaderboard every month from May to October last year.

Expectations are for Italy to seize the yacht count "Palme d’Or" next month, as the Cannes partygoers sail to their next favorite summer retreats.

