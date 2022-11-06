(Bloomberg) --

Vivendi SE is open to discussions with the Italian government on a plan to create a single land-line phone network that would include the grid of Telecom Italia SpA, where Vivendi is the biggest shareholder, according to people familiar with the French company’s plans.

On Saturday Alessio Butti, a government undersecretary for technological innovation, said the plan for the network, which would be controlled by the state, is “a priority,” for the new government, news agency Ansa reported.

Last month Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she plans to broaden state powers over telecommunications network assets deemed to be of national interest as her right-wing government looks to assert “technological sovereignty” in the interest of cybersecurity.

Butti said he would contact all stakeholders, beginning with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA, the Italian carrier’s second-largest shareholder, and then approach Telecom Italia and other operators.

The Italian government’s approach is acceptable to Vivendi, which is willing to find a solution in a short time, the people said.

