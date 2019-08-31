Vivendi Says Court Allows It to Vote on Mediaset's Merger Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Vivendi SA said a Milan court ruled it can vote with other Mediaset SpA shareholders on a plan to merge the broadcaster’s Italian and Spanish businesses, raising a potential hurdle to the deal.

Vivendi, Mediaset’s second-biggest shareholder, opposes the project to combine the businesses into a Dutch holding company known as Media for Europe and Mediaset’s board had sought to exclude Vivendi from the vote on Sept. 4.

Mediaset’s controlling Berlusconi family see the Dutch move as a first step toward a wider alliance of European broadcasters that would help them face up to the growing challenge from streaming giant Netflix Inc. Vivendi sees it as an attempt by the Berlusconis to cement their control over Mediaset and vowed on Saturday to vote against the move.

“The group came to this decision after having assessed the rights, or lack thereof, that minority shareholders, Vivendi in particular, would have under the proposed MFE bylaws,” it said in a statement welcoming the court ruling.

Whether Vivendi can succeed in blocking the merger is unclear as most of its shares sit in an independent trust. That has left the French company able to vote using only the remaining stock that it controls directly, which equates to 9.99% of the voting rights. Mediaset needs a two-thirds majority for the resolution to pass.

