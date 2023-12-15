(Bloomberg) -- Vivendi SE has begun legal action against Telecom Italia SpA’s €22 billion ($24 billion) landline network sale.

The French media conglomerate is challenging Telecom Italia’s decision to go ahead with the disposal of its most precious asset to US-based KKR & Co, according to a Telecom Italia statement in which the Italian company says it was notified of the legal action.

Telecom Italia said it plans to go ahead with the planned sale as Vivendi didn’t formulate any request for precautionary measures nor request an urgent injunction to prevent the execution of the resolution and the consequent negotiation acts.

Telecom Italia agreed last month to sell the network, moving ahead with a plan to slash more than €30 billion in gross debt that it’s been weighing for over 15 years.

Paris-based Vivendi, Telecom Italia’s largest investor, is requesting that the court block the deal after the phone carrier’s board approved the sale without calling for a full shareholder meeting.

Vivendi’s legal complaint isn’t unexpected. The French company has repeatedly said it opposed any network offer below €30 billion. After Telecom Italia announced the sale, Vivendi pledged to “use any legal means at its disposal” to challenge the decision.

Vivendi is also considering options for its €1.3 billion stake in the former phone monopoly, including a sale, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.

