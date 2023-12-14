(Bloomberg) -- Vivendi SE is considering options for its €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) stake in former phone monopoly Telecom Italia SpA as billionaire Vincent Bolloré explores a reorganization of the French conglomerate, people familiar with the matter said.

The French company has spoken with advisers as it evaluates potential options including a sale of the 24% holding, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Representatives for Vivendi and Telecom Italia declined to comment.

A sale could be part of a broader overhaul at Vivendi, which said Wednesday it’s considering splitting into three parts — pay-TV business Canal+; advertising and communications branch Havas; and a holding company with listed and unlisted stakes in culture, media and entertainment. The announcement made no mention of Telecom Italia.

For the Italian company, an exit by Vivendi could smooth the way for the €22 billion sale of its fixed-line phone network to KKR & Co. Vivendi, Telecom Italia’s biggest shareholder, wants to block the deal, and is finalizing legal action to halt it as soon as this week. Vivendi is set to contend that the deal doesn’t comply with Italian corporate law.

The value of Vivendi’s stake has been shrinking for years. Vivendi agreed to take on an initial Telecom Italia holding as part of a 2014 deal to sell its Brazilian broadband business GVT to Telefonica SA, then an investor in Telecom Italia. The Italian company’s shares have lost more than two thirds of their value since then.

Vivendi paid about €3.9 billion in 2015 and 2016 for additional shares in Telecom Italia.

Telecom Italia shares rose 5.6% to 0.263 cents at 4:46 p.m. in Milan, while Vivendi climbed 11% to €9.93, bolstered by news of the potential broader breakup.

Last month, Bolloré’s son, Vivendi Chairman Yannick Bolloré, said in an interview with French daily Les Echos that the Telecom Italia stake was reclassified as a “financial holding” because the company is now focusing on media and entertainment. Vivendi Chief Executive Officer Arnaud De Puyfontaine resigned from Telecom Italia’s board in January.

The phone carrier’s board is set to gather Thursday to preliminarily review a plan that would keep CEO Pietro Labriola in his role and present a slate of candidates for the board, the people said, who asked not to be named when discussing private information.

Vivendi’s request to block the network sale was announced last month after Telecom Italia’s board approved the move without calling for a full shareholder meeting.

