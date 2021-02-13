Vivendi to Examine UMG IPO on Euronext in Amsterdam by Year-End

(Bloomberg) --

Vivendi said it will examine listing the shares of Universal Music Group by the end of the year on the regulated market of Euronext NV in Amsterdam, according to statement.

Vivendi’s chairman of the management Board set a minimum target of 30 billion euros for UMG’s enterprise value

Tencent-led consortium now holds 20% of UMG share capital, as well as interests expressed by other investors at potentially higher prices

Management board to consider a distribution of 60% of UMG’s share capital to Vivendi shareholders

Vivendi extraordinary shareholders’ meeting will be called for March 29 to modify the company’s by-laws and make this distribution possible

NOTE: In December, Tencent Group Buys Further 10% of Vivendi’s Universal Music

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.