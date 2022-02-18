(Bloomberg) -- Vivendi is considering raising the price of its cash offer for rival media company Lagardere SA, in its bid to create a media giant.

Vivendi, which is currently planning a cash tender offer for the remaining Lagardère shares is doesn’t already own, is now considering the possibility of holding a price of 24.10 euros ($27.37) until Dec. 15, 2023, and to offer an increased price of 25.50 euros to the shareholders choosing to sell their shares immediately.

Vivendi’s decision will be taken by its management board and announced on February 21, 2022. “This is also the date at which the filing of the tender offer is envisaged,” the company said in a statement Friday.

Shares in Lagardere increased as much as 5.5% to 25.48 euros, while Vivendi fell 0.9%.

In September, Vivendi agreed to buy Amber Capital’s stake in Lagardere at 24.10 euros a share, about 610 million-euros ($720 million), triggering a requirement to bid for the rest of the business under French law past a 30% stake.

The deal is set to give birth to a European media giant, adding publishing giant Hachette, radios, press publications and travel retail stores to Vivendi’s media activities including Canal+, Havas, and Editis.

