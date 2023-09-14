VIX Fear Competitor Gets Three More Months to Fight for Survival

(Bloomberg) -- The financial market’s only competitor to the Cboe’s Volatility Index has an additional three months to fight for survival.

Miami International Holdings Inc., owner of Spikes futures that’s at risk of ceasing trading, filed a petition that gives the company at least three months from a possible court opinion this month to continue Spikes trading. That puts the exchange operator on a path to keep Spikes up and running until at least Jan. 1, according to a memo from MIAX.

MIAX, which offers the only other volatility futures product to compete with Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s VIX, requested a rehearing after a judge sided with Cboe, deciding an order from the Securities and Exchange Commission that makes Spikes futures available to trade was insufficient.

The firm “continues to explore all options available to it to ensure the uninterrupted trading of Spikes Volatility Index Futures,” MIAX said in the notice to market participants. The company said it will continue to provide updates.

The SEC, for its part, had not filed a petition or requested a rehearing, according to a spokesperson. After the agency granted the permission needed for Spikes trading in 2020, Cboe challenged the decision in court. Then, in late July, Cboe received a favorable ruling from Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan of the US Court of Appeals in Washington.

--With assistance from Lydia Beyoud.

