(Bloomberg) -- Alongside all the other strange things happening in markets this year is the VIX’s increasing propensity to move in the same direction of equities. It’s a previously rare occurrence that happened again Monday.

As the S&P 500 climbed more than 1%, the Cboe Volatility Index -- a gauge of options prices tied to the stock index that typically falls when anxiety among investors recedes -- also advanced.

While such synchronization isn’t unprecedented, the frequency of occurrences has become extreme. This is the fourth time in October that the two have posted tandem moves, or 25% of the time. That’s above the historic rate of 22%.

Is the VIX broken? It’s a question that has been asked as 2022’s bear market rolled on. While it’s possible that the shifting landscape of volatility investing has changed the VIX’s relationship with underlying equities, some analysts say its uncharacteristic behavior of late is better explained by looking at conflicting investor mindsets heading into the final months of 2022.

With tech megacap earnings, inflation data and Federal Reserve policy meetings looming in the coming weeks, there’s no shortage of catalysts that could create market turmoil. At the same time, money managers have cut equity exposure in preparation for ugly outcomes, so they have less need to hedge when stocks drop. But this positioning leaves these traders more vulnerable when markets turn higher.

This creates situations where the VIX falls or stays subdued as stocks sink, as happened during the morning selloff on Oct. 13. On the other hand, when stocks start bouncing, fear of missing out on a year-end rally prompts a rush to snap up bullish options, contributing to concerted gains in both the S&P 500 and the VIX. This may be what happened Monday.

“It is obvious why institutional investors who have de-risked and raised cash would fear underperforming an upward move,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “We saw huge buying in one-day and other short-term calls in SPX and SPY on Friday as the market rose,” he added. “That would push up VIX on an up day and illustrate the point.”

The many episodes of the VIX rising or falling alongside the equity benchmark has this year poised to notch the second-highest number of tandem moves since 2006.

This is yet another example of the ways 2022 is defying reliable market playbooks from the past. Yet to some market watchers, the VIX’s increase on Monday likely reflects the fact that equity volatility continues to lag behind those in bond and currency markets.

While the VIX has mostly stayed above its long-term average this year, it has failed to break its March peak even as stocks tumbled to fresh lows earlier this month. By contrast, its counterpart for bonds, the ICE BofA MOVE Index, kept rising, reaching the highest level since the 2020 pandemic crisis.

“Economically there is still zero clarity,” said Brian Donlin, an equity derivatives strategist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “And the intervention around the sterling, then yen, and overall interest rate market volatility has people nervous.”

In the eyes of Amy Wu Silverman, an equity derivatives strategist at RBC Capital Markets, the VIX’s elevation in the face of rising stocks may have been driven by traders putting on fresh hedges after Friday’s $2 trillion options expiration.

“Part of today’s move at least is a function of new positions. There is likely demand for future months since we just went through October options expiry,” she said. “Part of it is a function of the ‘floor’ of a new volatility regime.”

