(Bloomberg) -- Brooke Kiley Slattery, an investment partner focused on technology bets at VMG Partners, is stepping back from her role at the firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Kiley Slattery, who’s based in New York, is transitioning to a role of venture partner after Carle Stenmark, who oversees technology investments, asked his team to work from the firm’s San Francisco headquarters where staff have an in-person mandate four days a week, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

At VMG, investment partners ink deals and oversee day-to-day portfolio management, while venture partners operate in a consultant capacity, the person said.

“In December, we made the decision to ask our New York-based technology deal team to relocate to San Francisco for more in-person collaboration,” Stenmark said in an emailed statement. “We are grateful for each of their contributions to the team, and for those who have decided not to join us in San Francisco, we are committed to supporting their job searches.”

A representative for VMG declined to comment.

VMG makes technology bets through its VMG Catalyst funds. Kiley Slattery, who joined the firm in 2020, was named one of three partners on the founding team alongside Stenmark and Jeff Truong when VMG announced it raised a $400 million second fund in August 2022.

Kiley Slattery is on the boards of software companies Ampla, Good Face Project and Daasity, according to her LinkedIn profile. She previously worked at Insight Partners.

