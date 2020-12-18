(Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. fell more than 5% after a cybersecurity expert said a flaw in the company’s products was partly responsible for the SolarWinds breach that is roiling U.S. companies and government agencies.

The flaw was outlined Friday in an article by Brian Krebs, who said the U.S. National Security Agency pointed to a vulnerability in VMware Access and VMware Identity Manager products, citing unidentified sources. According to the report, VMware said it has “received no notification or indication” that its products were used “in conjunction with the SolarWinds supply chain compromise.”

Representatives for Palo Alto, California-based VMware didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail message and email seeking comment.

A vast number of investigations are underway inside federal agencies and private-sector companies to determine the extent of a broad cyber-attack by suspected Russian hackers, one that will likely spill well into the Biden administration before anyone can determine the full extent of the damage.

Shares in VMware, majority owned by Dell Technologies Inc., declined to $140.25 at 2:15 p.m. in New York. The stock had declined 2.4% this year through Thursday’s close.

