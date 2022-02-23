(Bloomberg) -- Washington-based Voice of America and Germany’s state-owned Deutsche Welle broadcaster said they’ll appeal a threatened ban in Turkey for refusing to apply for online licenses that could give the Turkish government influence over news content.

Turkey’s media watchdog on Monday gave VOA, Deutsche Welle and France’s Euronews 72 hours to apply for licenses or be shut down.

“Licensing is the norm for radio and TV broadcasting, because the broadcast spectrum is a finite public resource, and governments have a recognized responsibility to regulate the spectrum to ensure it is used in the broader public’s interest,” VOA said in a statement on Tuesday. “The internet, by contrast, is not a limited resource, and the only possible purpose of a licensing requirement for internet distribution is enabling censorship.”

Deutsche Welle Director General Peter Limbourg also decried what he called an attempt “to restrict the reporting of international media services.”

Licensing “gives the Turkish authorities the option to block the entire service based on individual, critical reports unless these reports are deleted,” Limbourg said, according to Deutsche Welle’s website. “This would open up the possibility of censorship. We will appeal against this decision and take legal action in the Turkish courts.”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has strengthened laws governing social media to allow it to supervise online broadcasts. Various streaming platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime have complied with the licensing requirement.

Local media outlets in Turkey must also apply for online licenses.

Turkey ranks behind Tanzania, Mali and Algeria in Internet freedom, according to Freedom House, a U.S.-based non-governmental organization focusing on democracy and human rights.

