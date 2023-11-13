(Bloomberg) -- Australian data services company Vocus Group Ltd. has abandoned a deal to acquire the fiber network of TPG Telecom Ltd. that would have been worth around A$6.3 billion ($4 billion).

TPG has “ceased discussions” with Aware Super Pty and Macquarie Group Ltd.-backed Vocus about an offer it had received for its enterprise, government and wholesale assets that included its Vision Network unit, following exclusive due diligence that began in in August, the company said in a statement Monday. TPG will keep exploring its options, and has strong interest from other outside investors for the infrastructure of its network, it said.

“The proposed transaction involved considerable complexity and, ultimately, the parties have been unable to reach alignment on the operating model and commercial terms for TPG to have sufficient confidence that a successful transaction can be agreed and executed,” the telco said in the statement.

TPG shares tumbled as much as 11% in Sydney trading Monday, the most since June 21.

TPG announced a strategic review of its wholesale residential fixed access business, Vision Network, in October 2022. The company told investors in August that had prompted a number of expressions of interest in its fixed network infrastructure assets including the A$6.3 billion offer from Vocus.

Macquarie and Aware acquired Vocus for an enterprise value of A$4.6 billion in what was one of Australia’s largest takeovers in 2021, a record year for transactions.

TPG Telecom’s larger Australian rival, Telstra Group Ltd., told investors earlier this year it would no longer explore a sale of its own InfraCo Fixed division, which owns digital assets such as fiber optic cable, data centers and subsea cables.

