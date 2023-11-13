Vodacom Boosts Sales By More than a Third Due to Egypt Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Vodacom Group Ltd. increased sales by more than a third to 72.8 billion rand ($3.88 billion) for the first six months of the year, boosted by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.

The Johannesburg-based company also lifted services revenue by 42% as a result of the deal, with earnings coming in at the higher end of its medium-term target, it said in a statement.

Vodacom had 73.5 million financial-services customers, including Safaricom, transacting $1 billion every day. It reported an interim dividend of 3.05 rand a share, compared with 3.40 rand a share for the same period a year ago.

