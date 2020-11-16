(Bloomberg) -- Vodacom Group Ltd. reinstated growth targets over the next three years based on an expected economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis in 2022 and resilient demand for the wireless carrier’s services.

South Africa’s largest mobile-phone company now sees mid-single digit growth in both service revenue growth and the operating profit, according to a statement on Monday. The move follows a decision by the Johannesburg-based company to scrap forecasts in the early phase of the pandemic, in response to the uncertain environment.

The telecommunications industry has held up better than some during the coronavirus era, with the boost from household data bills going some way to offset the impact of slower economic activity. In South Africa, data usage surged 86% in the six months through September due to the rise in home working and entertainment, and Vodacom accelerated network infrastructure spend over the six-month period to 6.6 billion rand ($427 million).

Vodacom, majority owned by the U.K.’s Vodafone Group Plc, reported gains in revenue, earnings and customer numbers, a will pay an interim dividend of 4.15 rand, up 9% year-on-year.

The shares have gained 11% this year, valuing the company at 235 billion rand.

