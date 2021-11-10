(Bloomberg) -- Vodacom Group Ltd. agreed to buy a majority stake in Vodafone Egypt from its U.K. parent for $2.7 billion, expanding the South African carrier’s operations into the north of the continent.

The Johannesburg-based company, which is more than 60% owned by Vodafone Group Plc, will issue new shares to cover 80% of the cost of acquiring the Egyptian market leader, with the balance to be paid in cash, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Telecom Egypt, the fixed-line incumbent, will remain the minority partner with a 45% stake.

The deal will allow Vodacom to expand beyond its key markets of South Africa, Mozambique, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo and present a greater challenge to arch rival MTN Group Ltd., the continent’s largest carrier. For Vodafone, it allows the company to proceed with a plan to consolidate African operations under Vodacom Chief Executive Officer Shameel Joosub.

Vodacom said the Egypt deal will boost its medium-term operating profit growth potential into double digits. The company plans to provide an update to targets at full-year results next May.

Vodafone Egypt has the most revenue and customers in the country and also has more spectrum than competitors, according to the statement.

Separately, Vodacom announced a deal to buy a minority stake in a vehicle housing South African fiber companies Vumatel Pty and Dark Fibre Africa Pty. The majority owner is a unit of Remgro Ltd., billionaire Johann Rupert’s investment firm.

Bloomberg News reported the deal was under discussion last year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.