Vodacom Group Ltd. has been granted an interim court order that prevents Lesotho’s regulators from revoking its operating license and imposing a fine of 134 million rand ($8 million), the TechCentral website said.

Vodacom said the court has instructed the Lesotho Communication Authority to appear on Oct. 23 to argue why the order shouldn’t be made final, the website reported.

The LCA alleges Vodacom appointed an auditor with family links to its chairman, according to a document from the regulator seen by Bloomberg. The company denies the accusation.

