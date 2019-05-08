(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s competition regulator said it will block a proposed merger between TPG Telecom Ltd. and Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which had been scheduled to rule on the deal on Thursday, said it had inadvertently published the decision on its website a day early.

“We intend to publish a further media release shortly,” it said.

TPG Telecom shares fell as much as 15 percent in Sydney trading.

