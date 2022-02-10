(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc is leaning toward rejecting Iliad SA’s offer for its Italian unit, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The U.K. carrier views Iliad’s initial bid as too low, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. While Vodafone is keen to participate in any Italian consolidation, it believes the potential synergies that Iliad could extract from a combination would warrant a higher price, the people said.

Shares of Vodafone rose as much as 1.5% in Thursday morning trading, hitting the highest intraday level since May. They were up 1% at 11:23 a.m. in London, giving the company a market value of about 38.1 billion pounds ($51.6 billion).

Iliad’s proposal values the Italian operations of Vodafone at more than 11 billion euros ($12.6 billion), Bloomberg News has reported. Deliberations are ongoing, and the British telecommunications firm hasn’t made an official decision on how to respond to the bid, the people said.

Representatives for Vodafone and Iliad declined to comment.

Iliad confirmed Tuesday it had made an offer for 100% of Vodafone Italia following a Bloomberg News report. It didn’t provide financial details.

Fierce Competition

Vodafone is currently looking for merger opportunities in the U.K., Spain, Italy and Portugal, Chief Executive Officer Nick Read said last week. His comments come after activist investor Cevian Capital AB built up a stake in the telecom operator and began lobbying for changes.

Options to boost value at Vodafone could include consolidating its presence in key markets, selling some operations or pursuing stock buybacks, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

“Iliad’s reported 11 billion-euro offer for Vodafone’s Italian operation is too low, we think, to convince the carrier to exit a key market that accounts for 11% of sales,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Erhan Gurses. “The price equates to 6.4x EV/Ebitda after leases vs. Vodafone’s 6.5x trading multiple and doesn’t reflect a fair share of significant synergy and consolidation benefits.”

Europe’s major telecoms firms are racing to consolidate, after years of low margins and increased pressure from investors. Iliad moved into the Italian mobile services market in 2018 as a no-frills challenger, sparking a price war that last year led to three profit warnings by former monopoly Telecom Italia SpA.

Italy is also one among the world’s most competitive markets for mobile services, with rivals including CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s Wind Tre SpA venture already active.

