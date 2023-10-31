(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc’s sale of its Spanish business should be a “reality check” for Patrick Drahi’s plan to sell part of his business empire, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Aidan Cheslin.

The deal is being valued at €5 billion ($5.3 billion) including debt, which corresponds to a multiple of 5.3 times adjusted earnings after leases. At that level, it implies that Altice France, one of the divisions of the Drahi’s telecommunications business, would have zero or negative equity value, given that it already has a 5.8 times leverage, wrote Cheslin in a note.

“Worryingly, the sale multiple is not out of whack with industry averages,” he added.

A spokesman for Altice didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Vodafone said on Tuesday that it’s agreed to sell the Spanish business to Zegona Communications Plc. To finance the deal, Zegona has raised debt of €4.2 billion and a committed revolving credit facility of €500 million. Vodafone will provide as much as €900 million financing through an investment vehicle, which will buy new shares of Zegona.

Zegona, which has negligible equity, will now raise between €300 million and €600 million in equity on the market to reduce the company’s leverage to less than three times its earnings, its Chief Executive Officer Eamonn O’Hare said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Earlier this year, Drahi promised to sell assets to reduce debt — with everything in the Altice universe potentially up for sale if offer prices match expectations. He’s looking to cut leverage to around five times earnings in the next 12 months.

Read More: Billionaire Drahi Cornered by Debt Mountain, Corruption Scandal

--With assistance from Thomas Seal.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.