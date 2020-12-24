1h ago
Vodafone Egypt to Launch Nano Lending With Bank of Alexandria
(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Egypt is working with Bank of Alexandria to launch a pilot nano lending service to consumers, Ayman Essam, the telecom’s external relations director, said in a message to Bloomberg.
- Essam said the move is “a normal evolution” given that Vodafone Egypt has 65% of mobile wallet share and more than 80% of the transactions on that platform
- Move is “part of our efforts toward financial inclusion”
- Co. was selected by Central Bank of Egypt and Egypt’s National Telecom Regulatory Authority for the program
- Vodafone and Bank of Alexandria still discussing details, including amounts and launch date
