(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Egypt, one of the country’s main mobile operators, saw its network experience technical issues affecting calls and mobile internet services, with the outage sparking a deluge of complaints on social media.

The company said in response to customer queries Tuesday on its X social media account that it’s “currently facing some difficulties to our network and we are working to solve them as soon as possible.”

Vodafone Egypt officials didn’t immediately answer calls seeking comment. Complaints and queries from disgruntled customers began to appear on social media in the North African country from early Tuesday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.