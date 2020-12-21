(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc ended talks to sell its Egyptian business to Saudi Telecom Co., a deal that would have been valued at as much as $2.4 billion.

Vodafone didn’t provide a reason for abandoning the discussions to sell its 55% shareholding in Vodafone Egypt.

Saudi Telecom offered to pay $2.39 billion for the stake Vodafone Egypt in January. It had to extend a memorandum of understanding to acquire the stake in July because of delays to due diligence amid restrictions in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The remaining shares in Vodafone Egypt are held by Telecom Egypt.

