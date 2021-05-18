23h ago
Vodafone Expects Margin Growth After Ditching Unwanted Assets
Vodafone Group Plc expects it can increase margins in the medium-term, after Chief Executive Officer Nick Read’s strategy to transform one of the world’s biggest mobile companies begins to take hold.
- Vodafone is guiding adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization after leases between 15 billion and 15.4 billion euros ($18.8 billion) in 2022, with adjusted free cash flow of at least 5.2 billion euros.
- Organic service revenue rose 0.8% in the fourth quarter versus an average analyst estimate of 0.4% compiled by Bloomberg.
Key Insights
- Read wants to do more with less. So he’s sold some of the telecom group’s farther-flung units like New Zealand while cutting costs and consolidating operations in Europe and Africa. The centerpiece of this asset-squeezing strategy has been carving out and listing Vodafone’s masts in the form of Vantage Towers AG, which reported earnings in line with guidance on Monday.
- The Newbury, England-based telecom group will focus on fixed and mobile connectivity in Europe, and mobile data and payments in Africa, the company said in a statement Tuesday.
- Vodafone has been the subject of press reports and speculation about potential consolidation deals as rivals around Europe merge: Liberty Global Plc is set to combine its U.K. operations with Telefonica SA’s O2, while Spanish rival Masmovil Ibercom SA is snapping up Euskaltel SA.
Market Context
- Vodafone shares have risen 12.5% in the 12 months to Tuesday versus a 13.1% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications Index.
- Of 26 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 23 rate Vodafone buy, 1 hold and 2 sell.
