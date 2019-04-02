(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc was issued a so-called statement of objections cataloging the European Union’s concerns about its bid to take over Liberty Global Plc cable assets in Germany and eastern Europe.

"We still expect to receive final approval in the middle of this year," Vodafone said in an emailed statement. "We will review" the so-called statement of objections "and continue our constructive dialog" with the European Commission.

The EU step lays out potential antitrust concerns with the deal that the company can challenge in writing or at a hearing. Any resolving problems can be tackled by making an offer, usually the sale of a unit or changes to business behavior. The EU currently has a June 3 deadline to rule on the deal which can be extended.

Regulators said last year they were concerned that merging Vodafone with the Unitymedia cable internet business "would eliminate competition" and reduce the number of providers.

Vodafone shares fell 0.5 percent to 141.24 pence at 12:04 p.m. in London while the U.K.’s benchmark index advanced.

To contact the reporter on this story: Aoife White in Brussels at awhite62@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Peter Chapman, Kim Robert McLaughlin

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.