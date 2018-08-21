(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty and TPG Telecom Ltd. are in talks to merge and create a phone-and-Internet provider large enough to rival industry leader Telstra Corp.

The companies are in “exploratory” discussions about a combination, they said in separate statements on Wednesday. TPG, which had a market value yesterday of A$5.84 billion ($4.3 billion), described it as a “merger of equals.”

The proposed deal would give TPG, known for its fixed-line broadband services, access to Vodafone Hutchison’s almost 6 million mobile customers in Australia. That would create a bigger headache for former phone monopoly Telstra as it struggles to preserve profit margins in its fight with nimbler competitors.

TPG rose 8 percent to A$6.60 as of 10:33 a.m. in Sydney, expanding its market capitalization to A$6.2 billion. Vodafone Hutchison, the jointly owned venture between Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s Australian unit, isn’t publicly traded.

Should the combined entity be listed in Australia, a transaction would also put an instant valuation on Vodafone Hutchison. That might help either party exit the venture after years of speculation that Vodafone, a U.K.-based mobile giant, was looking for a buyer for its stake.

One ownership structure being considered would see TPG with 50 percent of the combined entity and Vodafone and Hutchison with a 25 percent stake each, according to a person familiar with the talks.

There’s no certainty of a transaction or what the terms might be, TPG said in its statement. Representatives for TPG and Vodafone Hutchison declined to comment beyond the companies’ statements.

It’s not clear what a tie-up between Vodafone Hutchison and TPG would mean for TPG’s own mobile ambitions. TPG said last year it would build a mobile network to challenge Australian operators including Vodafone, and spent A$1.26 billion on airwaves.

TPG said at the time it would spend an additional A$600 million over three years rolling out a network to cover 80 percent of Australia’s population.

