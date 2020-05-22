(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc named Heineken NV Chief Executive Officer Jean-Francois Van Boxmeer as its new chairman after more than a year of searching.

Van Boxmeer’s departure from Heineken was announced several months ago. He will leave the world’s second-biggest brewer in June and take over at the international wireless carrier on Nov. 3 from Gerard Kleisterlee, the former Philips Electronics NV boss who has spent nine years in the role.

Heineken’s shares have risen three-fold during Van Boxmeer’s 15-year tenure as CEO of the drinks maker, driven by more than 30 billion euros of acquisitions.

Van Boxmeer is “highly-regarded as one of the longest standing and most successful CEOs in Europe,” said Vodafone CEO Nick Read in a statement Friday.

During Kleisterlee’s time as chairman, Vodafone closed one of the biggest deals in history when it sold a 45% interest in Verizon Wireless for $130 billion.

