(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc’s German unit said it’s experiencing “massive restrictions” to mobile data and telecommunication services across the country.

The problems are affecting second, third, and fourth-generation networks, as well as the MeinVodafone app and web services, Vodafone Deutschland said Monday on an online community noticeboard. Other providers including Deutsche Telekom AG and Telefonica SA’s O2 unit are also suffering outages, German media reported.

The cause of the disruption was not immediately clear.

Vodafone Deutschland said in a tweet that it was “working intensively on a solution” and would publish updates once it had more information. U.K.-based parent company Vodafone Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representatives for Telefonica Deutschland and Deutsche Telekom AG also cited a malfunction in the Vodafone network, and said their own services were otherwise functioning normally.

