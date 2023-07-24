(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc reported first quarter service revenue growth that beat analysts’ expectations and named a new chief financial officer to bolster its German business.

The Newbury, England-based telecom group said Luka Mucic would become CFO, replacing Margherita Della Valle, who became chief executive in April. Mucic was formerly CFO at SAP SE.

Vodafone reported service revenue growth of 3.7% versus an average estimate of 2.9%, according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The company also reiterated full-year guidance.

