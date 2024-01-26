(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc’s push to combine its UK unit with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd’s Three to create the country’s largest mobile operator by revenue is to be investigated by Britain’s antitrust watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday it had started the first stage of its merger review process into the proposed joint venture, months after the agency sought views from the market on the tie-up. The announcement starts the clock on one of the most closely-watched antitrust reviews in 2024, with an initial deadline of March 22.

Vodafone shares climbed as much as 1.5% on the start of the probe.

The deal with the Hong Kong billionaire Li family could face a significant challenge in getting sign-off from the UK regulator, which has previously voiced concerns about a reduction in the number of operators. A previous attempt by Three to buy O2 was thwarted in 2016 by the European watchdog, which made the decision for the UK pre-Brexit. One of the main reasons was that it would reduce the number of UK mobile network operators from four to three — the same outcome as this deal.

This time round, the telecoms providers have been quick to emphasize how the UK mobile market is being left behind and how a well-funded operator could better compete domestically. They highlighted 2023 research showing that the UK has the slowest data download speeds in the G7.

“By combining networks, Three UK and Vodafone UK will unlock £11 billion ($14 billion) of investment that will help the UK close the 5G gap with leading European countries and realize its ambitions to be a front-runner in digital connectivity,” said Ahmed Essam, chief executive officer of Vodafone UK.

The CMA has until March 22 to decide whether to refer the deal for an in-depth investigation. Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s chief executive officer, said the probe will assess how this tie-up between rival networks could impact competition before deciding next steps. A phase 2 probe can take a further six months to conclude.

Vodafone and Three compete against larger rivals BT Group Plc and Virgin Media O2 - which is jointly owned by Liberty Global Plc and Telefonica SA after they merged their British businesses in 2021. Unlike Vodafone and Three, BT and VMO2 also own fixed networks to sell consumer broadband.

“We are confident that this transaction will deliver significant benefits to our customers, the country and competition, and we look forward to working closely with the CMA as they review our notification,” said Three UK’s chief executive Robert Finnegan.

The deal is also expected to draw a review from the UK’s new national security regime, which has the power to veto. The government screens the security implications of deals involving sensitive technologies including telecommunications.

