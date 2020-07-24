(Bloomberg) --

Vodafone Group Plc said the initial public offering of its mobile towers division is on track to proceed in Frankfurt early next year, part of Chief Executive Officer Nick Read’s strategy to squeeze more out of its assets.

First-quarter organic service revenue fell 1.3% after rising 1.6% in the fourth quarter, as coronavirus travel restrictions hit international roaming fees and slowed sales across the globe.

Investors had been watching to see if the coronavirus would derail plans to list the mobile mast unit. The company had already invited advisers to pitch for the listing which was seen raising more than 2 billion euros, at a valuation of between 10 billion euros and 20 billion euros.

In a further move to squeeze more out of company assets, Vodafone also confirmed a merger of its towers in Greece with Wind, and that the new company, Vantage Towers, produces earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 680 million euros.

The quarter’s drop in organic service revenue follows a return to growth in the last fiscal year, a sign that Read’s strategy to simplify Vodafone and cut costs was paying off.

The quarter’s results showed “the relative resilience of our operating model,” Read said in a statement Friday. “Whilst we have seen the direct impact on our revenue from travel restrictions and business project delays, we have also seen increased usage in voice and data, alongside record next-generation-network broadband customer net additions in Europe.”

Vodafone shares have fallen 12% year-to-date, versus an 18% fall in the FTSE 100 Index and a 12% fall in the Stoxx 600 Telecommunications Index.

Of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, 20 rate Vodafone a Buy, 4 a Hold and 2 a Sell.

