(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc said it returned to growth in Germany, its biggest and most closely watched market, in results that bolstered Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle’s effort to turn around the British phone carrier’s performance.

German service revenue for the fiscal year ending in March was up 0.2% to €11.45 billion ($12.4 billion), rebounding from declines a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization after leases fell 5.8% to €5 billion for the market, which the company attributed to energy costs and inflation.

Vodafone’s growth in Germany was helped by higher average monthly bills for its mobile and broadband customers, which offset customer losses. The company has been hit by a new law going into effect in July that stops housing associations from bundling TV and internet subscriptions with rent, a regulation that’s expected to cost Vodafone half of the 8.5 million households it has on these contracts.

“Germany will be back to an important growth engine for the group” once the legal change is behind the company in fiscal 2026, Della Valle said. Most of the impact will be felt in the first half of this fiscal year and is expected to stabilize in the second half, Chief Financial Officer Luka Mucic said in a call with reporters on Tuesday.

Vodafone’s shares were up 4.9% to 73.38 pence at 4:28 p.m. in London on Tuesday. The stock has gained 7% this year.

The past 12 months have marked a significant transition for the British telecommunications company as Della Valle embarked on her turnaround strategy. Vodafone is increasing its focus on the German market and exiting unprofitable ones, bolstering its enterprise unit and cutting more than 11,000 jobs.

In results that excluded Vodafone’s Spanish and Italian operations, which are being sold off, the company reported a 6.3% increase in overall organic service revenue growth to €29.9 billion for the year. Adjusted Ebitdaal was €11 billion, in line with company-compiled analyst estimates.

The company forecast adjusted Ebitdaal of about €11 billion for fiscal 2025.

“Vodafone’s exit from struggling operations Italy and Spain puts the group on a healthier footing,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Erhan Gurses. “But there are reasons to remain cautious, we think, as Vodafone faces cable TV regulation headwinds this year in Germany while management’s past missteps and the sale of operations at relatively low valuation bring some questions around the ability to boost shareholder value.”

The company is selling its Italian division to Swisscom AG’s Fastweb SpA. The sale of its Spain unit to Zegona Communications Plc was cleared by Spanish authorities on Tuesday and is expected to complete at the end of the month.

The company’s proposed merger with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s Three in the UK has been cleared on national security grounds but is undergoing scrutiny from the country’s Competition and Markets Authority.

Della Valle said on Tuesday that Vodafone doesn’t believe the deal warrants any remedies on antitrust grounds and that the company will be “extremely disciplined” in what it offers the CMA.

