(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc plans to carve out its phone towers into a separate unit and consider an initial public offering, as it seeks to sell substantial stakes in the business to lower its debt.

It’s the boldest move yet by a European carrier to take advantage of private equity demand for telecom infrastructure. The business will own the continent’s largest tower portfolio of 61,700 masts in 10 countries, Vodafone said in a statement on Friday.

The separation, which will take effect by May 2020, follows a review started last year by Vodafone Chief Executive Officer Nick Read to consider ways to monetize the company’s infrastructure to help the cash-constrained carrier fund the rollout of fifth-generation mobile services. Vodafone said it’s received several offers for various parts of the tower portfolio.

Since then, Read has been pursuing tower-sharing with rivals and overhauling existing deals, including with Telefonica’s O2 in the U.K. and Telecom Italia SpA’s Inwit SpA.

Vodafone announced the towers plans alongside fiscal first-quarter financial results that beat analysts’ estimates. Organic service revenue fell 0.2%, compared with the average analyst estimate for a decline of 0.6%, according to a company-compiled consensus.

