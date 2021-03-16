(Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc’s mobile-phone towers unit narrowed the price range for its 2-billion-euro ($2.4 billion) initial public offering to the lower half of an initial target, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.

Vantage Towers AG revised the range to 24 euros to 25 euros a share, deal terms showed. The company initially set a price range of 22.50 euros to 29 euros for the Frankfurt sale, according to a statement last week.

There is enough investor demand to cover the narrowed price range, as well as throughout the original interval, according to the deal terms.

Vodafone is targeting maximum proceeds of 2.8 billion euros from the offering, which would include an option to increase the deal size and an over-allotment. The final number of shares sold will depend on where the IPO prices.

Vantage’s listing comes amid a global surge in equity capital markets as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic thanks to ultra-low interest rates, government stimulus and the arrival of vaccines.

Most large listings in Europe this year have priced at the top of the range including offerings by Polish parcel locker firm InPost SA, Auto1 Group SE and Moonpig Group Plc.

