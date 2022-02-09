(Bloomberg) -- Voestalpine AG agreed to settle a class action lawsuit filed by Texans living near an ironworks owned by the Austrian steelmaker, which was accused of endangering people’s health and property.

About a fifth of the $88.4 million settlement is earmarked for Texans who sought damages resulting from clouds of metallic dust that occasionally billowed from Voestalpine’s plant in Corpus Christi, according to a court document. The rest of the money is being spent on retrofitting the facility to avoid future emissions.

“We had originally underestimated the problem,” Voestalpine Chief Executive Officer Herbert Eibensteiner said Wednesday during a conference call. “We’ve now taken significant steps to get it under control.”

The Linz, Austria-based company spent more than $1 billion building the ironworks in Texas, where it tapped abundant supplies of cheap natural gas. Some of the iron it produced on the Gulf Coast was shipped back to workshops that made the steel for the 1,200-kilometer (750-mile) Nord Stream 2 pipeline, for which it agreed to supply 300,000 tons of steel plate just months before opening the Texas plant in 2016.

The Nord Stream 2 link between Russia and Germany has been aggressively contested by U.S. politicians including Texan Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

A fairness hearing to approve the settlement will be held in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on June 15. Claimants have until Feb. 11 to file for compensation or object to the settlement. The court has taken no position on the merits of the plaintiffs’ claims nor on the defendant’s defenses, according to the court document.

More than 250 complaints had been filed against Voestalpine with Texas regulators, with residents saying they have been unable to have normal use and enjoyment of their property due to the accumulation of the iron ore dust on cars, homes, yards, pools and playgrounds, state investigators wrote in a 338-page report.

Voestalpine reported third-quarter earnings on Wednesday that beat analyst estimates, while saying full-year profit may come in at the high end of forecasts. Its stock rose as much as 6.3%, the most in two weeks, and traded at 31.76 euros at 1:07 p.m. in Vienna.

