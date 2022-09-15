(Bloomberg) -- One of the most buzzed-about events during New York Fashion Week wasn’t on the official schedule.

Vogue World — a combined fashion show and street fair — brought together celebrities, athletes and paying fashion lovers in New York City’s Meatpacking neighborhood for an evening celebrating the magazine’s 130th birthday. Unlike typical runway shows during the week aimed at elite buyers, designers and fashion press, this event lasted well into the night and was a grandiose showcase of style, talent and entertainment.

The star-studded Vogue World felt more akin to the annual Met Gala that’s also sponsored by the magazine’s parent company, Conde Nast. Unlike most fashion events that require invitations, this was open to the public — if they could pay for it. Vogue offered three packages: third row for $750, second row for $1,800, and front for $3,000. Some students could attend for free.

“I’ve been to many fashion shows, normally they’re eight minutes, maybe. You get dolled up and it’s over in a flash,” said TV personality Gayle King, who sat front row alongside Vogue’s long-time editor Anna Wintour. “This was real entertainment. It was a real show — starting with Serena opening it and Lil Nas X closing it.”

There were marathon runners sporting flags from around the world, dance groups from Harvard University and stunt cyclists — along with supermodels strutting the cobble street runway.

Serena Williams, the 23-time Glam Slam champion, opened the show in a metallic Balenciaga, floor-length dress while four young girls followed behind her in tennis outfits. Models like, Adut Akech, Kendall Jenner, and Bella and Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam and Candice Swanepoel also walked the runway also walked the runway. Erykah Badu strutted down the runway as well, while Mikhail Baryshnikov danced it.

The audience was also full of recognizable faces, like Kanye West, who goes by Ye, as well as La La Anthony, Jared Leto, Russell Westbrook, Doja Cat, Lori Harvey, Ansel Elgort, Latto, Keke Palmer, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who plays for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, came to Vogue World because of “his love for fashion.” Still, he said the stunt cyclists were his favorite part of the show.

Some attendees were locals interested in fashion, others travelled from places like Kentucky and North Carolina to have a unique experience.

Medical student Joseph Holland, 26, said his $1,800 ticket and trip from Louisville was worth it. “It was electric, refreshing, and exhibited the kind of inclusivity that you wish every show during New York Fashion Week had,” said Holland.

Michelle David, 44, and her husband of eight years traveled from Charlotte, and said the street styles and boho trends exhibited during the show were more relatable. As a consumer, David said it made her “want to push the envelope a bit further” with her spending.

After the show, the Vogue World runway turned into a street fair that was open to the public. Fashion houses sponsored food trucks handing out free branded snacks while spectators seized a chance to meet their favorite celebrities.

“The one place we are together is in the streets and in the subway, so I think it’s good that Vogue did a street fair,” said Redha Medjellekh, who choregraphed parts of the show. “Next time, we do it in the subway.”

