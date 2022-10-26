Volatility gripped U.S. stocks on Wednesday as investors contended with losses from big-tech firms after a batch of lackluster earnings underscored how the Federal Reserve's tightening is impacting the economy.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 pared losses that topped two per cent earlier in the session, while the S&P 500 wavered. Microsoft Corp. had plunged the most since March 2020 after its earnings highlighted the impact of the surging dollar. Google parent Alphabet Inc. also fell after presenting lackluster earnings. Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. are among major companies still reporting this week.

Treasury yields slumped after data showed the U.S. merchandise-trade deficit widening. Sales of new U.S. homes fell in September, another indication that the economy is starting to see the effects of the Fed raising rates sharply. A gauge of the dollar declined for a second day to its lowest level in three weeks.

Stocks had been buoyed in recent days by mostly solid earnings and speculation the Federal Reserve may curb the pace of rate increases. About a quarter of S&P 500 companies have reported third-quarter results, with more than two-thirds beating analysts' estimates despite the big-tech setback. But investors are still concerned that slowing output will dent corporate profits in coming months.

“This year has been difficult for equities as investors try to assess what unwinding a prolonged period of easy money means for valuations,” Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors, wrote in a note. “In addition, a stubbornly high inflation environment has been difficult for corporations to absorb, and we are starting to see the negative ramifications in margins that are falling from record highs.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said conditions for a trough in U.S. equities are not visible yet as the asset class doesn't fully reflect the latest rise in real yields and odds of a recession. In case of a severe economic downturn, the Goldman team said it expects the S&P 500 Index to drop to 2,888, implying 25 per cent fall from Tuesday's close.

Meanwhile, the British pound held an advance after the government said a much-anticipated fiscal statement will be delayed until November. Sterling had rallied earlier after New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak named an experienced Cabinet to lead the U.K. through what he called a “profound economic crisis.”

Gold rose as lower Treasury yields supported the precious metal. Bitcoin climbed for a second day.

Key events this week:

Earnings due this week include: Apple, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Credit Suisse, Airbus, Amazon, Bank of China, Boeing, Caterpillar, Cnooc, Intel, McDonald's, Merck, Samsung Electronics, Shell, Vale, Volkswagen

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday

US personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:28 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 1.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6 per cent

The euro rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.0028

The British pound rose 0.9 per cent to US$1.1573

The Japanese yen rose 0.9 per cent to 146.60 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.1 per cent to US$20,813.7

Ether rose 6.7 per cent to US$1,572.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.03 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.13 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.57 per cent

Commodities